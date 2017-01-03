Swearing in and reorganization

(Supervisors hold special meeting)….The meeting started at 11:00 Tuesday morning.

The meeting was held in the Board Chambers at the Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro. The Chambers were packed with a standing room only crowd as Registrar of Voters Debbie Porter performed the Oath of Office to Luis Plancarte, Michael Kelley and Ryan Kelley. The 3 were elected to the Board of Supervisors in recent elections. Also at the Special meeting, the Board reorganized, naming District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley as the new Chairman of the Board. District 5 Supervisor Ray Castillo was named Vice-chair. In another sentimental affair, District 2 Supervisor and Board Chair for 2016 Jack Terrazas bid farewell to the Board and to an over 25 year career of public service. Following comments from all Board members, a reception was held in an adjoining conference room.