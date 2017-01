(Conveyor Group wins two Silver awards)….Conveyor operates out of the City of Imperial.

The two Web Design awards were for Conveyor’s work on the Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival Website. One Silver was awarded at the International Festivals and Event Association’s 61st Annual Convention. The second Silver was awarded by the Davey Awards. The website was launched last February and was the 4th iteration of the Temecula Festival’s website designed and programmed by the Conveyor Group.