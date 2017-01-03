(1st LGBT Convention Forum is set)…It is hosted by the LGBT Coalition of the Desert.

It will be held January 10th at the First United Methodist Church on South 8th Street in El Centro. The all day event will run from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm. They will present an educational forum. The Convention will include keynote speakers from Palm Springs, Mexicali, San Diego and local agency representatives. Information materials will be passed out through resource agencies. Appetizers will be available. Information is available by emailing lgbc4@gmail,com.