Imperial Events

(The first Market Day of 2017)…It is scheduled for January 13th.

Imperial Market Days are scheduled throughout the year. On the 13th the Market Days event will be held from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. The theme is Taking Flight. That goes with the following days event. On Saturday, January 14th, the City will host the annual Aviation Day at the County Airport. Aviation Day includes free flights for children. There will be several static displays, vendors and a lot more, including a 5k run. Aviation Day is free to the public. It will start at 9:00 am January 14th.