Over 250 micro to minor quakes

(Swarm of small temblors)…They continued Monday morning.

Over 250 small earthquakes have been reported in the Brawley area since New Year’s Eve. Most have been micro-quakes, magnitude below 3. The largest to hit was a magnitude 3.9 Saturday afternoon. Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones says swarms are not unexpected around Brawley. Donyelle Davis with the US Geological Survey says a swarm of earthquakes could be a concern, but this swarm is too far away from the San Andreas Fault to raise any eyebrows. The USGS says normally earthquakes magnitude 3.9 and less create little to no damage.