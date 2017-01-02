Banners 728 Top

Judge decides against El Centro restaurant

(Decision in Sexual Harassment lawsuit)….The Suit had been filed by the EEOC.

It involved a young female employee sexually harassed by a restaurant manager and terminated after she complained. A Federal Judge has ordered Mexicali Chicken and Salads, an El Centro based restaurant, to pay $27,692 to resolve the discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of the female employee who was sexually harassed by her manager and then fired when she complained. In making the award, the EEOC says the court recognized that Mexicali Chicken’s conduct, through its manager’s actions and inactions, was wrongful and flagrantly violated federal law. The judge decided the case after an attempt to reach a settlement failed

