Prison grants

($14.5 million in awards distributed)…The grants were distributed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The CDCRC says the grants are to expand Rehabilitative Programs. The Calipatria State Prison will use their grant for their Anti-Recidivism Coalition, the Place 4 Grace Program, Giving Back to Lifers, Mothers with a message and their Prison Education Project. The Centinela State Prison will use their grant monies for the Old Globe-Reflecting Shakespeare program, Anti-recidivism coalition, Giving back to lifers, and Mothers with a message. The grants are funded from the CDCR general fund, and awarded in two phases, 50 % each phase.