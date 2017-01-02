Banners 728 Top

Aviation Day

(Aviation Day)….It has become an annual event.

This year Aviation Day will be Saturday January 14th. It is held at the County Airport in Imperial. It will run from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm. There will be free flights for children. Registration for the Free Flights begin at 8:00 am. There will be Airplane Static displays, IV Discovery Zone, Local Artisan vendors. An Aviation Day 5k will be held on the runway. To participate in the 5k, registration and check-in at 7:00 am. There is a nominal fee to participate in the 5k. Aviation Day is free to the public.

