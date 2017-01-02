(Aviation Day)….It has become an annual event.

This year Aviation Day will be Saturday January 14th. It is held at the County Airport in Imperial. It will run from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm. There will be free flights for children. Registration for the Free Flights begin at 8:00 am. There will be Airplane Static displays, IV Discovery Zone, Local Artisan vendors. An Aviation Day 5k will be held on the runway. To participate in the 5k, registration and check-in at 7:00 am. There is a nominal fee to participate in the 5k. Aviation Day is free to the public.