Earthquake Swarm Near Brawley

More than 50 earthquakes have been recorded near Brawley , California since midnight Saturday.

Most of the earthquakes have been micro-quakes under a magnitude 3.0 but several have been recorded over 3.0. The strongest so far is a magnitude 3.8 that was recorded at 3:07 P.M. Saturday afternoon. A 3.4 quakes was recorded at 2:58 P.M. with a 3.0 at 2:42 P.M. , 3.5 at 2:41 , a 3.2 at 1:50 P.M. and a 3.0 about 30 seconds earlier. The epicenter of the swarm is reported by the U.S. Geological Survey to be 1 km WNW of Brawley , California. There are no reports of injury or damage.