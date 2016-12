(A swarm of small temblors)…They began Thursday evening.

The US Geological Survey says more than 30 small earthquakes were recorded in the Anza area, Northwest of the Imperial County. The largest was a magnitude 3.1. It was recorded at 9:33 Thursday night. The swarm continued throughout the night. No damage or injury has been reported. The Geological Survey has said swarms are not that unusual for this area.