New laws come with the New Year

(With the New Year, comes hundreds of new laws)…During the past year, 898 bills were signed by the Governor.

That means almost 900 new laws go into effect January 1st. The laws range from new texting and driving laws, ammunition regulations, sexual assault laws, assault weapons, Handgun storage, child safety seats, minimum wage increase, human trafficking, and one that allows beer and wine to be served at Beauty and Barber shops without the use of a liquor license and another covering school mascots. It is going to be very difficult to keep up with all the new laws.