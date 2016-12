(Tax Refunds)…The state has a suggestion.

If you are receiving a state tax refund, and have no plans on how to spend it, you can contribute it, all or part, back to the state. The money would go towards a Salton Sea Mitigation plan. The California State Franchise Tax Board says a Revive the Salton Sea Fund will be included on the state income tax forms for 2017. California Tax Payers will have the option to voluntarily direct some or all or their refund toward the Salton Sea Restoration efforts.