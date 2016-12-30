REAP changes

(Changes to the IID’s REAP)…They go into effect with the New Year.

REAP is the Imperial Irrigation District’s Residential Energy Assistance Program. The IID Directors recently approved new Maximum Income Levels for the Program. They go into effect in 2017. The Maximum income level for a household of up to 2 members will be $28,035. For 3 in a Household the levels will be $35,280, For 4 in a household, the level is $42,525. For 5 in a household the maximum income level is $49,770. For each additional person, add $7,245. The Program provides qualifying customers a 20 percent discount on their energy bills and a 30 percent discount for seniors.