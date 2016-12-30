(County Board of Supervisors special meeting)…It will be held Tuesday.

It begins at 11:00 am. A swearing in ceremony will be conducted by Registrar Of Voters Debbie Porter. Taking the oath will be Luis Plancarte, newly elected to replace Jack Terrazas on the Board as the District 2 representative, and District 3 and District 4 Supervisors Mike Kelley and Ryan Kelley, respectively. They were re-elected, unopposed in June. Each will serve four-year terms. Following the ceremony, each will be invited to comment. The Board of Supervisors will also conduct a reorganization of the Board, electing a new Chairman and Vice-chair. It is expected District 3 Supervisor Mike Kelley will take over as the new Chairman. Outgoing Chair Jack Terrazas will comment on the past year. Remarks are also expected from the new Chairman of the Board. Remarks from the rest of the Board members will follow. Public comments will be allowed, if they deal with the day’s agenda.