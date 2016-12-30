Maximum Enforcement starts this evening

(CHP will be out in force)…Maximum Enforcement starts at 6:00 pm.

It will continue through Mid-night Monday. The California Maximum Enforcement Period is most holidays. The CHP puts as many Officers as possible on Patrol. For the New Year’s Holiday weekend they will be especially vigilant, looking for drunk or otherwise impaired drivers. The idea is to minimize serious injury and fatalities on the roadways during the Holiday period. Law Enforcement agencies throughout the county will increase patrols during the 3-day weekend.