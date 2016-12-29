Imagine award nominations being accepted

(El Centro accepting nominations)…They are for next year’s Image Awards.

The nominations are for the City’s Business Recognition Awards…Imagine 2017. The Imagine Program annually recognizes the business acumen and talent of seven outstanding businesses in the City of El Centro. The 7 categories for the competitive selection are, Innovator, Motivator, Architect of Change, Genius, Industrious, Noble, and Entrepreneur. To place a nomination go to the City of El Centro website. Nomination forms are also available at the Community Services Department. The deadline to submit nominations is 5:00 pm Thursday February 23, 2017. Contact the El Centro Economic development Division for more information.