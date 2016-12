(Human smuggling suspects)…Four were arrested this week.

All four are from El Centro. They were taken into custody between 9:00 and 10:00 am Tuesday. Charged with smuggling illegal immigrants into the US were 29-year-old Edgar Garcia, 18 year old Christopher Flores Acuna, 49 year old Marcos Girdner and 26 year old Ashley Villasenor. All four were booked into County Jail. No other details have been released.