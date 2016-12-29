New Year's Eve could be wet

(Holiday weekend could be a wet one)….The National Weather Services says two storms are expected.

The first storm is expected late Friday afternoon. The Weather service says a 20 percent chance of rain is forecast for Friday afternoon and Friday night. That will be from the first storm. The second storm is forecast to move into the region late in the afternoon New Year’s Eve. The National Weather Service is forecasting a 30 percent chance of showers New Year’s Eve, in the afternoon and throughout the night. The Weather Service says sunny skies are expected New Year’s Day, with the high temperatures in the low 60’s. Cool skies and cool temperatures are forecast into mid next week.