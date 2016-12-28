(New Year tradition)…For the Imperial Valley.

It is the return of the Blue Angels. The Navy’s ace flight demonstration team is based in Pensacola, Florida. For the past several decades, the team conducts training at the Naval Air Facility, El Centro. Traditionally the team flies into NAF in early January. The Blue Angels are expected to fly in on January 4th. Fat Albert, the team’s C-130 supply plane, traditionally flies in ahead of the flight demonstration team. Details of the arrival have not yet been released.