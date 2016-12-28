Committee appointment

(Assemblyman Garcia receives important appointment)….He was appointed as Chair of the Committee on Water, Parks and Wildlife.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon made the announcement The Committee focuses on water resources, flood management, fish and game, parks and recreation and wildlife. The committee oversees numerous significant issues that will face California in the coming year, such as the historic drought conditions, and the implementation of the multi-billion dollar Proposition 1, Water Bond passed by voters in 2014. As Chair, Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia will play a pivotal role facilitating conversations critical to the State’s resource sustainability.