Canal System recognized

(The latest Historical Landmark)…It is the All American Canal System.

The designation was made by the American Society of Civil Engineers, San Diego Chapter during a recent ceremony. Society members, representatives from the Imperial Irrigation District, Bureau of Reclamation and local dignitaries gathered to commemorate the water delivery system as a national historic civil engineering landmark. Ground was first broken for the construction of the All American Canal System 82 years ago. The System, which includes the Imperial Dam Operations, is the largest water supply and irrigation canal in terms of capacity in the nation, serving the Yuma, Coachella and Imperial Valley areas. In the Imperial Valley, the All American Canal carries an average of 2.6 million acre-feet of water, supports one of the richest agricultural areas in the world that provides the bulk of the nation’s winter vegetable crop and generates renewable energy for the desert southwest through six hydroelectric facilities.