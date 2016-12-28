(CHP Maximum Enforcement Stats)….They are for the Christmas Holiday period.

The California highway Patrol says for the El Centro Sector there were five non-injury collisions. There were 3 injury traffic collisions. There was one fatal traffic collision. The good news, there were no DUI arrests or DUI related traffic collisions. For the Winterhaven area office there were 2 non-injury collisions. The next MEP begins Friday evening and continues through Monday at mid-night January 2nd. The New Years Holiday weekend is considered a drinking holiday, and the CHP and other law enforcement agencies will be especially vigilant, looking for drunk or otherwise impaired drivers. Motorists are reminded not to drink and drive. If you do drink during the holiday, be sure to name a designated driver before the party starts.