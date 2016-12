(County ceremony)…It will be their swearing in ceremony.

It will be held January 3rd in the Board Chambers at the County Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro. The ceremony will start at 11:00 am Tuesday. Taking the oath of office will be Luis Plancarte, the new District 2 County Supervisor. The re-elected Supervisors, Mike Kelley for District 3, and Ryan Kelley for District 4, will also take the oath. With the oath, all three will begin new four-year terms in office.