Christmas morning burglary

At 7:00 am Sunday Calexico Police responded to a broken window call. They arrived at the 300 block of East Second Street and found the broken window was at the J.C. Penny Store. The alarm did not go off until the officers were crawling through the hole in the window. As officers were searching the scene another call came in. A resident reported a man trying to steal a trashcan in the 400 block of East Fifth Street. When the officer responded to that call, he discovered the trash container was full of new merchandise from J.C. Penny’s. The merchandise was retrieved and Flores placed under arrest. He was booked into County Jail, charged with Burglary, Possession of stolen property, and Possession of Burglary tools.