(CHP releases details on fatal collision)…The off road single vehicle collision occurred Christmas Day.

The Highway Patrol says the sandrail was being driven by 52 year old Luis Mesa Padilla of Heber. There were three passengers in the vehicle. The sandrail was traveling eastbound on private property near Pitzer and Fawcett Roads. At around 3:45 Sunday afternoon, the driver lost control of the sandrail and it overturned, landing on its roof. Two female passengers were ejected. 49-year-old Anna Mancillas of El Centro suffered fatal injuries. A 16-year-old female suffered moderate injuries. She was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center for treatment. The driver and another male passenger were not injured. The CHP says they are continuing to investigate the collision.