Woman suffers minor injuries.

(Single Vehicle Collision)….It occurred on Christmas Morning.

The California Highway Patrol says 46-year-old Elsa Isela DeAnda from Holtville was driving westbound on Evan Hewes Highway at around 6:28 Christmas morning. Just east of Meloland Road, the woman averted her attention from the roadway and allowed her Toyota Tacoma to drift off the roadway and onto the right shoulder. DeAnda attempted to get her vehicle back onto the roadway and over corrected the steering, causing her to lose control. The vehicle went to the left and into the muddy center median and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels. The CHP says the driver was wearing her seatbelt at the time. She was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center for treatment of what was described as minor injuries. The collision is still under investigation.