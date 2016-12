(A special Toy Drive)…It is the 9th Annual Toy Drive.

It is hosted by the Daniel Ochoa Senior Foundation, Educating and Advocating US Veterans and Families. It is described as A Cool Salute To Our Troops. The Toy Drive will be held December 29th from 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm, at the First United Methodist Church in El Centro. Toys collected will be for US Veterans and families.