The California Highway Patrol is investigating a Christmas Day off road accident that claimed a life.

The accident was reported at about 3:50 P.M. Sunday on private property near Pitzer and Fawcett Roads. Initial reports indicate a dune buggy rolled over and there was a fatality. The Imperial County Coroner's Office was notified. The coroner and the CHP are continuing to investigate. The identity of the victim has not been released.