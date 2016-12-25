2 Men Stabbed

El Centro Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred shortly after midnight Christmas morning.

According to ECPD reports , the incident occurred at a residence in the 600 block of Driftwood Avenue in El Centro at about 12:49 A.M. Sunday. As a man arrived home at the residence he was attacked by someone who jumped out of a car , ran to the resident , punched him in the face and then stabbed him in the arm. The father of the resident confronted the attacker and was also stabbed. The attacker then fled westbound on Driftwood in a dark late model Scion. He was described as a Hispanic male , 17 - 19 years old , thin build and wearing a red bandana, black jacket , black pants and a black hat.

The father was flown to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Desert by REACH Air for treatment of his stab wounds. The son was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center for treatment. The assault remains under investigation