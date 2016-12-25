Christmas Morning Accident

A Holtville woman suffered minor injuries in a traffic accident Christmas morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol , Elsa Isela DeAnda , 46 , was driving westbound on Even Hewes Highway just east of Meloland Road at about 6:28 Sunday morning when she allowed her pick up to drift off the roadway and onto the shoulder of the highway. As she attempted to steer back onto the roadway she over- corrected and lost control. The truck then veered into the muddy center divider , rolled over and came to rest on it's wheels. Mrs. DeAnda was wearing her seat belt and sustained onlyminor injuries. She was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center for treatment. The accident remains under investigation.