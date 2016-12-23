Wind Warning For Christmas Eve

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Imperial Valley.

The advisory calls for strong west wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour between 10:00 A.M. and 7:00 P.M. Saturday , Christmas Eve. The NWS says the winds will be especially strong in Western Imperial County and affect traffic along the Interstate 8 corridor. The high temperature is expected to reach just above 60 degrees and there is a 50% chance of precipitation. Christmas Day will be sunny with a high of 60 and west winds of around 5 miles per hour.

There is also a wind advisory Saturday for Interstate 8 in the mountains between the Imperial Valley and San Diego. Gusts up to 45 miles an hour are predicted and the NWS says there is a 100% chance of precipitation in the form of rain and possibly thunderstorms.

Pine Valley is expected to have snow showers and dense patchy fog on Saturday continuing into the night. Mt Laguna is looking for 3 to 7 inches of snow on Saturday with snow showers continuing into the night as well as winds up to 60 miles per hour. Christmas Day on the mountain will be mostly sunny with winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour.