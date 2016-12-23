IID Special Meeting

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting Tuesday.

The agenda includes items to discuss both existing and expected litigation. Another agenda item is a conference with the districts labor negotiator dealing with employee organizations including the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers , Professional Salaried Association and Executive Management Association. The meeting starts at 9:00 A.M. Tuesday , December 27th at the IID 's Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.