New Imperial County Judge

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. has made an appointment to the Imperial County Superior Court.

The Governor announced the appointment of Marco D. Nunez to a judgeship on the local Superior Court. Nunez , 45 , of El Centro , has served as a deputy district attorney in the Imperial County District Attorney's Office since 2006. Prior to that he was a deputy public defender in Imperial County from 2002 to 2006 and in private practice from 2001 to 2002. Nunez earned his Juris Doctor degree from University of San Francisco School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California , Riverside. Nunez will take his seat on the bench January 6, 2017. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Raymond A. Cota.