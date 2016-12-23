Shooting still under investigation

(Investigation is continuing)….It concerns the officer involved shooting

. Monday Brawley police were called to the 500 Block of North Imperial Avenue. The call concerned a suicidal man armed with a knife. Police say they were confronted by the man, and he refused to comply with the officer’s orders. They say the man was posing a threat and the officers shot him. The man was transported to Pioneers memorial Hospital, where he died from the wounds. District Attorney Gilbert Otero said his investigators were investigating the incident, but as yet, no determination has been made. Otero said the decision is whether charges will be filed or not. He said the autopsy on the victim has been conducted, but several issues are being investigated. Otero said he could not even guess how long the investigation would take.