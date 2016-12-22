Half Million Dollars Worth Of Meth Stopped At Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico downtown port of entry arrested a man and seized over $500,000 worth of meth he was trying to smuggle into the United States.

The incident occurred at about 4:00 A.M. on Monday , December 20, 2016 when the 29-year old man entered the port of entry driving a 2000 Ford F-250 pick up truck. The officer conducting the inspection detected issues with the fuel tank and referred the truck and driver to secondary inspection. CBP officers using the port's imaging system and a CBP narcotics detector dog conducted an investigation of the truck and discovered 97 wrapped packages of methamphetamine in the trucks auxiliary fuel tank. The meth weighed 237 pounds and has a street value of over $500,000. The driver , a Mexican citizen , was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations agents and later booked at Imperial County Jail.