Hueso committees

(Hueso reappointed)…It was announced this week.

State Senator Ben Hueso has been reappointed as Chair of the Senate Energy, Utility and Communications Committee. This will be Senator Hueso’s second legislative session serving as Chair. His jurisdiction covers bills relating to utilities, energy companies, alternative energy development and conservation and communications development and technology. Hueso said as Chair he plans on continuing California’s leadership on promoting renewable energy, ensuring public safety while focusing on consumer protections. He thanked Senate President pro temp Kevin De Leon for reappointing him as chair. Hueso said he looked forward to continuing a positive dialogue with the members and building on fighting climate change. Hueso will also serve in the committees of Banking and Financial Institutions, Governmental Organizations, Natural resources and Water and Veteran’s Affairs. Committee appointments will formally be adopted by the Senate Rules Committee on January 11.