CUSD Board vacancy

Eric Ortega had been serving on the Calexico Union School District Board when he was elected to the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors. Ortega had said he wanted to serve on both Boards, but attorneys for CUSD and the IID both said that was not a good idea. Ortega has resigned his seat on the school board. The School District has released a solicitation for applications, after decoding they preferred appointing a replacement and avoiding the costs of a special election.