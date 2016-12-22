(.069 inches of rain reported overnight)….A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday afternoon.

This storm is expected to move east Thursday night. A break in the weather is predicted for Friday. The National Weather Service says a second storm will begin moving in Friday night. They forecast more rain, wind and colder temperatures for Saturday. The Weather service says snow is expected in the San Diego County Mountains. 4-6 inches of snow is expected in Julian, Mount Laguna and Palomar Mountain, among other areas. The Weather Service says travel on Interstate 8 Saturday could be difficult. Sunny skies are forecast for Christmas Day, Sunday.