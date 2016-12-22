Rain damage report

(The rain has caused some problems)….Several power outages have been reported since Wednesday evening.

The Imperial Irrigation Trouble shooters worked feverishly to restore power to the affected areas. Several Roads were flooded, including Forrester and Imler, Borrego and Salton Seaway, Highway 78 and Ogilby. The California Highway Patrol says a Big Rig got stuck in the mud at Forrester and Ross. Another Big Rig could not stop Thursday morning and collided on Interstate 8, east of Mountain Springs Road. Collision was reported at just before 8:00 am Wednesday at Ross Road and Bard Road. At around the same time a VW collided with a light pole on East Evan Hewes Highway at Barbara Worth Drive. Details on injuries resulting from the collisions have not been released. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collisions. The CHP advises motorists to slow down and be extra aware when driving in the rain or on rain soaked roadways,