Accident Claims The Life of Riverside Woman

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic accident that claimed the life of a 70-year old Riverside woman.

The accident was reported Wednesday night at about 6:12 P.M. at the Highway 86 / Highway 78 Bypass near Brawley. The woman was a passenger in a car that collided with another vehicle. The CHP report says that a 2000 Honda Odysey was westbound on Highway 78 approaching the intersection with Highway 86. The car , being driven by 57-year old Patricio Lopez of Coachella , California. A 2009 Toyota Camry was southbound on Highway 86 and driven by Javier Garcia , 41 , of Riverside , California. For an undetermined reason the front of the Honda clipped the left side of the Camry. One of the two passengers in the Honda sustained moderate injuries while the driver and the other passenger had minor injuries. Garcia , the driver of the Camry , has major injuries , a passenger , a 10-year old girl from Riverside has minor injuries but a 70-year old woman passenger sustained fatal injuries. The woman's identity has not been released. The accident remains under investigation.