Land to be purchased for a possible reservoir site

The Board, however, said there was no guarantee a reservoir would be constructed on that land. The Imperial Irrigation District is looking to construct a much needed reservoir to help water delivery. A purchase option agreement was reached in 2015 for land owned by Schaffner Dairy Incorporated. The land is East of the Highline Canal, and north of the All American Canal. Tuesday the local Farm Bureau and two growers told the IID Board it was recommended they study other sites and meet with the Farm Bureau and others before agreeing on a reservoir site. The Directors agreed to purchase the land, saying there was still a long process to go through before a decision to build a reservoir was made. The Directors said more than one reservoir will probably be needed to meet the needs. The option agreement outlines a purchase price of $15,500 per gross acre, totaling over $8.1 million for the 524.5 acre site.