Fee reduction continued another year

(Permit fee reduction continued)…The action was taken as the Air Pollution Control Board.

It is another hat for the County Board of Supervisors. The APCD adopted Rule 310 in 2007. The Rule allows for the Operational Development Fees for residential and commercial development projects. A few years ago the APCD agreed to reduce the fee to assist the County in an economic recovery and promote business and growth in the County. Every year the reduction has been continued. This week the Board of Supervisors, sitting as the APCD, agreed to extend the temporary fee reduction until December 31, 2017. In the meantime, the Board agreed to have staff look into the possibility of making the fee reduction permanent.