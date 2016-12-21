More funds for the AAA

(Good news for the Area Agency on Aging)…They will be getting extra funds.

A representative gave the report to the County Board of Supervisors this week. They said the California Department of Aging conducted their mid-year funding adjustment. The result? The Imperial county Area Agency on Aging will receive an additional $64,159. The budget amendment also includes funding from the Community Donations/other revenue in the amount of $62,000. They said the funds are more than they usually receive. The extra monies will be divided amongst the five active programs coordinated by the AAA. They include the Senior Meals program.