The County and several others say Thank you to Jack Terrazas

(Jack Terrazas is calling it a career)…The Chairman of the Board of Supervisors was honored Tuesday.

Terrazas began his public service over 25 years ago. He started on the Planning Commission in 1989. He has served three terms on the El Centro City Council, and for the past 8 years Terrazas has represented District 2 on the County Board of Supervisors. A bout with cancer convinced him not to seek a third term with the County. He said he wanted to spend more time with his family. Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting, his fellow board members and several other paid tribute to Terrazas for his distinguished career. Accolades came in from the office of Congressman Juan Vargas, Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, State Senator Ben Hueso, the City of El Centro, El Centro Chamber of Commerce, Heber Public Utility, Heber Elementary School district, IV Food Bank, El Centro Kiwanis Club, The Desert Museum, IVTC and more. The Boardroom was full, and very emotional at times as they Honored Jack Terrazas.