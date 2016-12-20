Supervisors honor the first Affirmative Action Officer for the County

(Board Honors the first County Affirmative Action Officer)….Oscar Gonzalez was named to the position in 1975.

Oscar Luis Gonzalez was the child of Mexican Immigrants, and raised in Calexico. He was the first in his family to graduate college. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from U.C. Santa Barbara in 1971, and later acquired a Masters in Public Administration from California State University, Northridge. Before being appointed the first Affirmative Action Officer for Imperial County, Gonzalez worked for California State University, Stanislaus as the Upward Bound Program Director. As the Affirmative Action Officer for Imperial County Gonzalez was instrumental in representing the County of Imperial in Federal Court obtaining a Consent Decree that created Equal Employment Opportunities for more minorities. Gonzalez also served on the Calexico Planning Commission and the Calexico Community Action Council. During his tenure the CCAC built many homes through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development 235 Housing program, a development that is currently Kennedy Gardens in Calexico.