IID Directors approve budget

(IID adopts their new spending plans)…The action wraps up weeks of budget hearings and workshops.

On a unanimous vote Tuesday, the board approved the spending plans for the energy and water departments. The 2017 operating and capital budgets for the Energy department comes in at $515.9 million. The Water Department Budget was approved at $274.6 million and includes the Support Services operating and capital budgets. The balanced spending plans were approved with no rate increases. The plans include staffing of 1,416 positions with no layoffs. In addition, the budget includes new borrowings of $29.6 million for Support Services capital.