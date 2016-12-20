IID will seek a special election

(IID Board wants a special election)…That is how they want to fill the vacancy being left by Matt Dessert.

Last week it was announced Dessert, the Imperial Irrigation District Director for Division one, had been hired by the county as the new Air Pollution Control Officer. Dessert announced he would be resigning as an IID Director, effective January 13th. The term for Division one is up in 2018. The IID Board had a choice to either appoint a replacement or ask for a special election to fill the vacancy. Tuesday the Board chose to ask the County Board of Supervisors to schedule a special election. The District resolution will ask the special election be scheduled for June 6, 2017. The Supervisors will discuss the IID request at their January 17th Board meeting, the first meeting following Dessert’s January 13th resignation. The District will be billed for the costs of the election.