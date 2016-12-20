Kuhn will be the next IID Board President

(IID Board elects new officers)…The new officers begin their new terms in January.

At the meeting Tuesday, the Imperial Irrigation District Directors chose recently re-elected Director Bruce Kuhn as the Board’s new President. He will take over for the current Board President Norma Sierra Galindo. The new Vice President of the Board will be Director Galindo. The Board also decided newly elected Director Eric Ortega would be third in line. Maria Caldera was once again named Treasurer and Gloria Rivera was once again chosen as secretary. The vote was delayed from last week after director Matt Dessert announced he would be resigning from the Board. Dessert was next in line to replace Galindo as Board President.