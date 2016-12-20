Two New Weather Systems

The National Weather Service says two weather systems are heading this way.

The first will bring some rain and mild temperatures and the second will carry desert rain and mountain snow along with windy conditions. System 1 will affect South-central and southwest Arizona with minimal affect on the Imperial Valley. It is expected to sweep in Wednesday night and taper off by Friday. System 2 will move into the Imperial Valley Saturday morning and swing into Arizona. Ending from west to east Saturday night or Sunday morning. This second system is the one that will bring more of an opportunity for rain, windy conditions and much cooler temperatures.