Imperial County Farmworkers To Receive Back Pay

The U. S. Department of Labor has found that a Yuma grower failed to pay lettuce pickers for time spent on the job waiting for ice to melt off the lettuce in the field.

The Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division found that Amigo Farms , Inc. of Yuma , Arizona , failed to pay the workers for the time spent waiting at fields near Winterhaven , California. At times , crews waited from 1 to 3 hours per day.

Amigo Farms will pay $13,000 to 32 workers. The company will also pay $1,400 in civil penalties and change its record keeping practices. Amigo Farms owns and harvests over 6,500 acres primarily in lettuce and cabbage crops.